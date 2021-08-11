Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] is -41.47% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: CEMI] slipped around -0.2 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.78 at the close of the session, down -6.71%. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Chembio Diagnostics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (“Chembio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Recent Highlights.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stock is now -41.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CEMI Stock saw the intraday high of $2.97 and lowest of $2.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.75, which means current price is +34.95% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.52M shares, CEMI reached a trading volume of 3765355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]?

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $5 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while Colliers Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CEMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

How has CEMI stock performed recently?

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.02. With this latest performance, CEMI shares gained by 4.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.14 for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.03, while it was recorded at 3.14 for the last single week of trading, and 4.47 for the last 200 days.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]

There are presently around $19 million, or 34.80% of CEMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEMI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,263,875, which is approximately 5.359% of the company’s market cap and around 8.39% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 919,308 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.56 million in CEMI stocks shares; and SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC, currently with $1.96 million in CEMI stock with ownership of nearly -0.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

25 institutional holders increased their position in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:CEMI] by around 617,482 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 2,119,374 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 4,142,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,879,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEMI stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 325,419 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 639,188 shares during the same period.