Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] gain 17.30% so far this year. What now?

Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ: CTRM] traded at a low on 08/10/21, posting a -4.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.17. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Castor Maritime Inc. Reports $6.5 Million net profit for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and $7.6 Million net profit for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor” or the “Company”), a diversified global shipping company, announced its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights of the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3893499 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Castor Maritime Inc. stands at 10.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.80%.

The market cap for CTRM stock reached $212.18 million, with 88.93 million shares outstanding and 88.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.41M shares, CTRM reached a trading volume of 3893499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Castor Maritime Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRM in the course of the last twelve months was 40.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

How has CTRM stock performed recently?

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.83. With this latest performance, CTRM shares dropped by -4.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.74 for Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.58, while it was recorded at 2.25 for the last single week of trading, and 4.35 for the last 200 days.

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.62 and a Gross Margin at +20.42. Castor Maritime Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.04.

Return on Total Capital for CTRM is now 0.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.72. Additionally, CTRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] managed to generate an average of -$1,753,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Castor Maritime Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.60% of CTRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRM stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 679,937, which is approximately 1316.358% of the company’s market cap and around 1.25% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 77,056 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in CTRM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $0.13 million in CTRM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

26 institutional holders increased their position in Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ:CTRM] by around 862,788 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,285,143 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,125,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,022,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRM stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 130,150 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,285,142 shares during the same period.