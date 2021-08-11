Canaan Inc. [CAN] Stock trading around $9.42 per share: What’s Next?

Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ: CAN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.61% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.46%. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Canaan Announces Customer Order of 4,000 Bitcoin Mining Machines.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) (“Canaan” or the “Company”), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, announced that it has received from HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (“HIVE”) a purchase order (the “Order”) for 4,000 bitcoin mining machines with an aggregate operating hash power of 272 Petahash per second (“PH/s”). According to the terms of the Order, the Company will deliver the mining machines in two tranches over the next 60 days, including 2,000 machines in August 2021 and 2,000 machines in September 2021.

This order is an addition to HIVE’s previous order placed earlier this year for 6,400 Canaan AvalonMiner 1246 Miners with an aggregate operating hash power of 576 PH/s.

Over the last 12 months, CAN stock rose by 302.56%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.48 billion, with 156.62 million shares outstanding and 140.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.86M shares, CAN stock reached a trading volume of 7209861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Canaan Inc. [CAN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canaan Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33.

CAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Canaan Inc. [CAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.46. With this latest performance, CAN shares gained by 41.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 302.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.79 for Canaan Inc. [CAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.99, while it was recorded at 8.92 for the last single week of trading, and 9.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canaan Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canaan Inc. [CAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.71 and a Gross Margin at +5.84. Canaan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.05.

Return on Total Capital for CAN is now -37.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.95. Additionally, CAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] managed to generate an average of -$125,657 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Canaan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Canaan Inc. [CAN] Insider Position Details

57 institutional holders increased their position in Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ:CAN] by around 15,021,666 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 3,996,779 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 4,407,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,425,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAN stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,397,911 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,733,993 shares during the same period.