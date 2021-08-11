BTIG Research lifts Conformis Inc. [CFMS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Conformis Inc. [NASDAQ: CFMS] closed the trading session at $1.33 on 08/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.23, while the highest price level was $1.405. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Conformis Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS), an orthopedic medical device company that features personalized knee and hip replacement products, announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Summary.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 101.52 percent and weekly performance of -18.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 29.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 54.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, CFMS reached to a volume of 6846743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Conformis Inc. [CFMS]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Conformis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Conformis Inc. stock. On August 04, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for CFMS shares from 6 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conformis Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

CFMS stock trade performance evaluation

Conformis Inc. [CFMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.90. With this latest performance, CFMS shares gained by 29.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.03 for Conformis Inc. [CFMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1869, while it was recorded at 1.4520 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9657 for the last 200 days.

Conformis Inc. [CFMS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Conformis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Conformis Inc. [CFMS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conformis Inc. go to -14.58%.

Conformis Inc. [CFMS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $101 million, or 50.60% of CFMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFMS stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 17,719,186, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 13,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.29 million in CFMS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.85 million in CFMS stock with ownership of nearly 133.742% of the company’s market capitalization.

43 institutional holders increased their position in Conformis Inc. [NASDAQ:CFMS] by around 57,488,010 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,527,508 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 16,567,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,582,986 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFMS stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,510,064 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 782,071 shares during the same period.