BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [BCTX] moved up 4.94: Why It’s Important

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [NASDAQ: BCTX] surged by $0.28 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.97 during the day while it closed the day at $5.95. The company report on July 14, 2021 that BriaCell Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial Combination Study in Advanced Breast Cancer Patients Open for Enrollment.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, announces the open recruitment and enrollment of their collaborative clinical study with Incyte. The Phase I/IIa combination study is designed to evaluate BriaCell’s lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, with Incyte’s checkpoint inhibitor, retifanlimab, and IDO1 inhibitor, epacadostat, for the treatment of advanced breast cancer.

The BriaCell and Incyte clinical program is a non-exclusive clinical trial collaboration to evaluate the effects of combinations of novel clinical candidates. Under the agreement, Incyte is providing compounds from its development portfolio, including retifanlimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, and epacadostat, an IDO1 inhibitor, for use in combination studies with Bria-IMT™, in advanced breast cancer patients.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. stock has also gained 12.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BCTX stock has inclined by 84.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 49.04% and gained 42.69% year-on date.

The market cap for BCTX stock reached $85.28 million, with 14.33 million shares outstanding and 5.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.51M shares, BCTX reached a trading volume of 1408376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [BCTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.05. With this latest performance, BCTX shares gained by 2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.03 for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [BCTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.27, while it was recorded at 5.52 for the last single week of trading, and 4.42 for the last 200 days.

There are presently around $2 million, or 33.63% of BCTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCTX stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 160,182, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 18.90% of the total institutional ownership; REDMOND ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 131,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.78 million in BCTX stocks shares; and ZEKE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $0.27 million in BCTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [NASDAQ:BCTX] by around 369,872 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 6,000 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 5,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 369,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCTX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 369,027 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.