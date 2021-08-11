Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] moved down -11.76: Why It’s Important

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [AMEX: BDR] closed the trading session at $1.35 on 08/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.35, while the highest price level was $1.51. The company report on August 2, 2021 that Blonder Tongue Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR) announced it will report its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on Thursday, August 12, 2021, prior to market opening. Management will then host a teleconference to discuss the results with the investment community.

Details of the live teleconference:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.50 percent and weekly performance of 6.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, BDR reached to a volume of 2697699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

BDR stock trade performance evaluation

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.30. With this latest performance, BDR shares dropped by -4.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.74 for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3133, while it was recorded at 1.3980 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3355 for the last 200 days.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.43 and a Gross Margin at +18.43. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.63.

Return on Total Capital for BDR is now -64.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -95.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -173.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 592.24. Additionally, BDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 352.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] managed to generate an average of -$87,929 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.40% of BDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDR stocks are: TUFTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT with ownership of 188,940, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 42.10% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 87,899 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in BDR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.11 million in BDR stock with ownership of nearly 11.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [AMEX:BDR] by around 84,513 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 306,220 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 43,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 434,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDR stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 26,220 shares during the same period.