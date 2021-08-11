BIT Mining Limited [BTCM] is -15.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BIT Mining Limited [NYSE: BTCM] traded at a low on 08/10/21, posting a -1.94 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.60. The company report on August 10, 2021 that BIT Mining Limited to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 17, 2021.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) (“BIT Mining Limited” or the “Company”), a leading cryptocurrency mining enterprise, announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, before the U.S. market open on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3884671 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BIT Mining Limited stands at 13.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.44%.

The market cap for BTCM stock reached $365.18 million, with 43.00 million shares outstanding and 22.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, BTCM reached a trading volume of 3884671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIT Mining Limited is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 61.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.24.

BIT Mining Limited [BTCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.61. With this latest performance, BTCM shares gained by 38.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.50 for BIT Mining Limited [BTCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.73, while it was recorded at 6.45 for the last single week of trading, and 11.07 for the last 200 days.

BIT Mining Limited [BTCM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BIT Mining Limited [BTCM] shares currently have an operating margin of -903.97 and a Gross Margin at -168.96. BIT Mining Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1023.27.

Return on Total Capital for BTCM is now -37.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BIT Mining Limited [BTCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.36. Additionally, BTCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BIT Mining Limited [BTCM] managed to generate an average of -$234,356 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.BIT Mining Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Insider trade positions for BIT Mining Limited [BTCM]

There are presently around $36 million, or 8.70% of BTCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTCM stocks are: SC CHINA HOLDING LTD with ownership of 3,504,273, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; RAFFERTY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 474,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.61 million in BTCM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.67 million in BTCM stock with ownership of nearly -18.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BIT Mining Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in BIT Mining Limited [NYSE:BTCM] by around 964,662 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 225,429 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 3,584,971 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,775,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTCM stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 932,719 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 122,781 shares during the same period.