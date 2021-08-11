BioNTech SE [BNTX] moved down -6.87: Why It’s Important

BioNTech SE [NASDAQ: BNTX] closed the trading session at $416.50 on 08/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $411.37, while the highest price level was $464.00. The company report on August 9, 2021 that BioNTech Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update.

More than one billion doses of BNT162b2 vaccine supplied to more than 100 countries or territories worldwide as of July 21, 2021.

Signed agreements for approximately 2.2 billion doses of BNT162b2 in 2021 as of July 21, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 410.92 percent and weekly performance of 18.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 254.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 93.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 110.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, BNTX reached to a volume of 8133308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BioNTech SE [BNTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNTX shares is $195.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for BioNTech SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for BioNTech SE stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $173, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on BNTX stock. On May 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BNTX shares from 135 to 206.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioNTech SE is set at 30.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.20.

BNTX stock trade performance evaluation

BioNTech SE [BNTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.39. With this latest performance, BNTX shares gained by 93.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 254.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 463.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.12 for BioNTech SE [BNTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 258.64, while it was recorded at 414.42 for the last single week of trading, and 156.15 for the last 200 days.

BioNTech SE [BNTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioNTech SE [BNTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.27 and a Gross Margin at +87.76. BioNTech SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.15.

Return on Total Capital for BNTX is now -23.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioNTech SE [BNTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.51. Additionally, BNTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioNTech SE [BNTX] managed to generate an average of $8,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.BioNTech SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

BioNTech SE [BNTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,147 million, or 14.80% of BNTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNTX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 6,429,749, which is approximately -4.575% of the company’s market cap and around 1.18% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 4,560,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.9 billion in BNTX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $864.2 million in BNTX stock with ownership of nearly 31.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioNTech SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in BioNTech SE [NASDAQ:BNTX] by around 5,219,895 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 5,357,647 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 18,586,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,164,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNTX stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,576,879 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,639,929 shares during the same period.