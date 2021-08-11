Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] gain 13.45% so far this year. What now?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AUPH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.81% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.39%. The company report on August 9, 2021 that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at the BTIG Virtual Biotech Conference.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (the “Company”) announced that members of the executive management team will participate in a fireside chat during the Virtual BTIG Annual Biotech Conference on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 2:50 p.m. ET.

In order to participate in the audio webcast, interested parties can access the live webcast under “News/Events” through the “Investors” section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.

Over the last 12 months, AUPH stock rose by 6.95%. The one-year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -36.43. The average equity rating for AUPH stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.63 billion, with 128.22 million shares outstanding and 117.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, AUPH stock reached a trading volume of 8691481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUPH shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $34 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on AUPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06.

AUPH Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.39. With this latest performance, AUPH shares gained by 24.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.74 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.80, while it was recorded at 13.32 for the last single week of trading, and 13.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -194.50. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -204.88.

Return on Total Capital for AUPH is now -29.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.06. Additionally, AUPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] managed to generate an average of -$468,452 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.90.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $823 million, or 47.80% of AUPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUPH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,310,445, which is approximately 61.562% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 6,069,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.22 million in AUPH stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $81.16 million in AUPH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AUPH] by around 10,374,541 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 16,423,817 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 25,638,063 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,436,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUPH stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,257,807 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,369,730 shares during the same period.