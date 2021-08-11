ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP] moved down -11.16: Why It’s Important

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [NYSE: ATIP] price plunged by -11.16 percent to reach at -$0.51. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) on Behalf of Investors.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investor rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (“ATI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ATIP) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your ATI investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/ati-physical-therapy-inc/.You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

A sum of 2801010 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.09M shares. ATI Physical Therapy Inc. shares reached a high of $4.57 and dropped to a low of $3.99 until finishing in the latest session at $4.06.

Guru’s Opinion on ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $12 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $5, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on ATIP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is set at 0.64 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ATIP Stock Performance Analysis:

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.78. With this latest performance, ATIP shares dropped by -53.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.02% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.97 for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.94, while it was recorded at 4.35 for the last single week of trading, and 9.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ATI Physical Therapy Inc. Fundamentals:

ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $131 million, or 74.60% of ATIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATIP stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 3,299,637, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,202,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.0 million in ATIP stocks shares; and WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $9.82 million in ATIP stock with ownership of nearly 141.958% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [NYSE:ATIP] by around 21,345,111 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 11,322,784 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 379,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,288,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATIP stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,485,864 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 8,723,430 shares during the same period.