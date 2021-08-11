Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] Stock trading around $32.91 per share: What’s Next?

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AVIR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.98% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.21%. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Atea Pharmaceuticals to Host Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on August 12, 2021.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) (“Atea”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that it will host a live conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET to report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, and to provide a clinical and corporate update.

To access the live conference call, please dial (833) 301-1150 (domestic) or (914) 987-7391 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start time, and refer to conference ID 5795073. A live audio webcast of the call and accompanying slide presentation will be available in the Investors’ Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website, www.ateapharma.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Atea website approximately two hours after the event.

The one-year Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.97. The average equity rating for AVIR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.44 billion, with 82.58 million shares outstanding and 67.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, AVIR stock reached a trading volume of 1187409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVIR shares is $35.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVIR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on AVIR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.26.

AVIR Stock Performance Analysis:

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.21. With this latest performance, AVIR shares gained by 41.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.22% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.46 for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.32, while it was recorded at 30.17 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.68. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.51.

Return on Total Capital for AVIR is now -3.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] managed to generate an average of -$280,692 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,720 million, or 63.60% of AVIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVIR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,758,795, which is approximately 66.863% of the company’s market cap and around 18.48% of the total institutional ownership; CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 6,411,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $211.0 million in AVIR stocks shares; and BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $184.81 million in AVIR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AVIR] by around 5,329,689 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 3,050,393 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 43,892,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,272,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVIR stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 515,230 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 404,258 shares during the same period.