Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] fell -40.58% so far this year. What now?

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [NYSE: AHT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.25% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.36%. The company report on July 26, 2021 that Ashford Hospitality Trust Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) (“Ashford Trust” or the “Company”) announced its preliminary expectations for net loss attributable to common stockholders, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Adjusted FFO for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The Company reported a preliminary estimated range of net loss attributable to common stockholders of approximately $(70.5) million to $(68.5) million or $(4.42) to $(4.29) per share, a preliminary estimated range of Adjusted EBITDAre of $30.3 million to $32.3 million, and a preliminary estimated range of Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders of $(0.3) million to $1.7 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Final results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 will be released on July 28, 2021, as previously announced.

Over the last 12 months, AHT stock dropped by -61.23%. The one-year Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -242.0. The average equity rating for AHT stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $388.91 million, with 200.57 million shares outstanding and 21.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, AHT stock reached a trading volume of 2639727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AHT shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AHT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $2 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stock. On June 17, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AHT shares from 7 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79.

AHT Stock Performance Analysis:

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.36. With this latest performance, AHT shares dropped by -30.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.33 for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.75, while it was recorded at 14.63 for the last single week of trading, and 30.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.96 and a Gross Margin at -66.02. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -99.11.

Return on Total Capital for AHT is now -14.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.50. Additionally, AHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 101.07.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

AHT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. go to 5.00%.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $35 million, or 8.10% of AHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHT stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 341,459, which is approximately 167.662% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 333,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.13 million in AHT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.65 million in AHT stock with ownership of nearly 29.535% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [NYSE:AHT] by around 1,199,128 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 516,313 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 567,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,282,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHT stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 312,596 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 318,298 shares during the same period.