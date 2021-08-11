Agrify Corporation [AGFY] Stock trading around $26.62 per share: What’s Next?

Agrify Corporation [NASDAQ: AGFY] surged by $4.0 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $27.41 during the day while it closed the day at $26.62. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Agrify to Host Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call.

Agrify Corporation (NasdaqCM:AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a developer of highly advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software cultivation solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace, announced it will host a conference call to review its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on August 12, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The call will be hosted by Raymond Chang, Chief Executive Officer and Niv Krikov, Chief Financial Officer. All interested parties are invited to attend. The Company will report its financial results for the second quarter in advance of the call.

Agrify Corporation stock has also gained 36.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGFY stock has inclined by 235.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 38.65% and gained 108.95% year-on date.

The market cap for AGFY stock reached $481.82 million, with 20.30 million shares outstanding and 14.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 682.47K shares, AGFY reached a trading volume of 2359069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agrify Corporation [AGFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGFY shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Agrify Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Agrify Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AGFY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agrify Corporation is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.62.

AGFY stock trade performance evaluation

Agrify Corporation [AGFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.86. With this latest performance, AGFY shares gained by 77.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.65% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.49 for Agrify Corporation [AGFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.46, while it was recorded at 22.05 for the last single week of trading.

Agrify Corporation [AGFY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Agrify Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

Agrify Corporation [AGFY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $77 million, or 18.10% of AGFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGFY stocks are: DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,098,398, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 22.16% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 284,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.57 million in AGFY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.1 million in AGFY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Agrify Corporation [NASDAQ:AGFY] by around 2,674,038 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 509,219 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 308,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,874,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGFY stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,673,478 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 117,010 shares during the same period.