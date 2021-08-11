Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] gain 141.50% so far this year. What now?

Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ: AEHR] loss -5.86% or -0.38 points to close at $6.11 with a heavy trading volume of 1159918 shares. The company report on July 19, 2021 that Aehr Receives $10.8 Million Order for Production Test and Burn-in of Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors for Electric Vehicles.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, announced it has received a $10.8 million single purchase order from its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer for multiple FOX-XP™ systems and full sets of WaferPak™ Contactors to meet their increased production capacity needs. This customer is a leading Fortune 500 supplier of semiconductor devices with a significant customer base in the automotive semiconductor market. These FOX systems and WaferPaks are expected to ship within the next six months.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “These follow-on orders for additional FOX-XP systems and WaferPaks are the result of our working closely with this lead customer to achieve their test requirements and validation of our FOX-P platform and WaferPak full wafer contactors as their production qualified solution. This customer continues to forecast orders for multiple additional FOX systems and WaferPak Contactors this fiscal year and a significant number of systems and WaferPaks over the next several years due to electric vehicle semiconductor test and burn-in demand.

It opened the trading session at $6.50, the shares rose to $6.72 and dropped to $6.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AEHR points out that the company has recorded 136.82% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -431.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.43M shares, AEHR reached to a volume of 1159918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aehr Test Systems is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

Trading performance analysis for AEHR stock

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.76. With this latest performance, AEHR shares gained by 103.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 136.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 188.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.25 for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.80, while it was recorded at 5.91 for the last single week of trading, and 2.62 for the last 200 days.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Aehr Test Systems’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aehr Test Systems go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]

There are presently around $29 million, or 19.80% of AEHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEHR stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 1,898,534, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 1,047,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.4 million in AEHR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.14 million in AEHR stock with ownership of nearly 9.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ:AEHR] by around 254,750 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 531,427 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,879,030 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,665,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEHR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,998 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 527,538 shares during the same period.