3D Systems Corporation [DDD] is 228.63% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

3D Systems Corporation [NYSE: DDD] closed the trading session at $34.44 on 08/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.01, while the highest price level was $40.40. The company report on August 10, 2021 that 3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Financial and Operational Results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 228.63 percent and weekly performance of 29.47 percent. The stock has been moved at -37.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 43.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.30M shares, DDD reached to a volume of 43533410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDD shares is $24.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDD stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for 3D Systems Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for 3D Systems Corporation stock. On January 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DDD shares from 9 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3D Systems Corporation is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

DDD stock trade performance evaluation

3D Systems Corporation [DDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.47. With this latest performance, DDD shares gained by 10.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 455.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.93 for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.65, while it was recorded at 28.96 for the last single week of trading, and 24.58 for the last 200 days.

3D Systems Corporation [DDD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

3D Systems Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3D Systems Corporation go to 10.00%.

3D Systems Corporation [DDD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,968 million, or 69.60% of DDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,469,273, which is approximately 5.964% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,911,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $444.66 million in DDD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $213.15 million in DDD stock with ownership of nearly -28.728% of the company’s market capitalization.

153 institutional holders increased their position in 3D Systems Corporation [NYSE:DDD] by around 15,858,334 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 11,620,695 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 58,707,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,186,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDD stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,887,086 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,252,684 shares during the same period.