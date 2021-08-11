360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] Revenue clocked in at $2.16 billion, up 76.00% YTD: What’s Next?

360 DigiTech Inc. [NASDAQ: QFIN] traded at a low on 08/10/21, posting a -4.42 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.75. The company report on August 11, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 13, 2021 – QFIN.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2521604 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of 360 DigiTech Inc. stands at 7.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.25%.

The market cap for QFIN stock reached $3.29 billion, with 152.44 million shares outstanding and 99.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.12M shares, QFIN reached a trading volume of 2521604 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for 360 DigiTech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2020, representing the official price target for 360 DigiTech Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 360 DigiTech Inc. is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for QFIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.83.

How has QFIN stock performed recently?

360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.05. With this latest performance, QFIN shares dropped by -22.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QFIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.28 for 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.43, while it was recorded at 20.95 for the last single week of trading, and 22.96 for the last 200 days.

360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

360 DigiTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]

There are presently around $1,522 million, or 59.30% of QFIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QFIN stocks are: FOUNTAINVEST CHINA CAPITAL PARTNERS GP3 LTD. with ownership of 12,734,508, which is approximately -6.162% of the company’s market cap and around 9.51% of the total institutional ownership; ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, holding 9,157,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $190.02 million in QFIN stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $176.69 million in QFIN stock with ownership of nearly 1348.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

100 institutional holders increased their position in 360 DigiTech Inc. [NASDAQ:QFIN] by around 26,325,793 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 9,713,785 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 37,326,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,366,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QFIN stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,989,078 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,065,985 shares during the same period.