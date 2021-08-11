21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] Is Currently 2.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

21Vianet Group Inc. [NASDAQ: VNET] closed the trading session at $18.91 on 08/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.16, while the highest price level was $18.99. The company report on August 6, 2021 that 21Vianet’s Founder and Executive Chairman to Expand Ownership in 21Vianet.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) (“21Vianet” or the “Company”), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China, announced that Mr. Josh Sheng Chen, the Company’s Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board, has informed the Company that Beacon Capital Group Inc., a company controlled by Mr. Chen, has entered into agreements with Tuspark Innovation Venture Limited (“Tuspark”), pursuant to which Beacon Capital Group Inc. will purchase from Tuspark 17,140,898 Class A ordinary shares of the Company for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$50 million. The purchase price will be at US$2.917 per ordinary share, or US$17.502 per American depository share (“ADS”).

Mr. Chen also made the following comment, “As announced earlier in the year, Tuspark and I have had discussions on their exit from their financial investment in 21Vianet. With this agreement, I will be increasing my shareholding as a further demonstration of my full confidence in the Company’s long term prospects.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -45.49 percent and weekly performance of 8.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -55.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, VNET reached to a volume of 2082921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for 21Vianet Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2020, representing the official price target for 21Vianet Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on VNET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 21Vianet Group Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.00.

21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.06. With this latest performance, VNET shares dropped by -3.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.85 for 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.26, while it was recorded at 17.96 for the last single week of trading, and 28.36 for the last 200 days.

21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.95 and a Gross Margin at +21.09. 21Vianet Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -56.11.

Return on Total Capital for VNET is now 1.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.65. Additionally, VNET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] managed to generate an average of -$151,032 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.21Vianet Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,929 million, or 84.70% of VNET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNET stocks are: TT INTERNATIONAL with ownership of 9,666,999, which is approximately 83.43% of the company’s market cap and around 17.93% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKSTONE INC, holding 8,534,636 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $161.39 million in VNET stocks shares; and CEDERBERG CAPITAL LTD, currently with $136.92 million in VNET stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 21Vianet Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in 21Vianet Group Inc. [NASDAQ:VNET] by around 39,643,483 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 20,100,347 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 42,259,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,003,011 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNET stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,590,967 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 7,675,438 shares during the same period.