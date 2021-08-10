Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT] moved up 9.39: Why It’s Important

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: WINT] closed the trading session at $1.98 on 08/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.92, while the highest price level was $2.40. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Windtree Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Key Business Updates.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology and medical device company focused on advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided key business updates.

“I am pleased with the progress we have made this quarter across multiple fronts. We are on track with istaroxime, our lead clinical product candidate, as we continue to enroll patients in our phase 2 global study for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock. We are also advancing study start up activities for the next trial with istaroxime in acute heart failure that will build upon our two previous successful phase 2 trials. Our second current active clinical program is a phase 2 study of lucinactant in patients with COVID-19 associated lung injury and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome,” said Craig Fraser, President and Chief Executive Officer of Windtree. “With data in both phase 2 trials expected later this year, we are preparing for these important potential value inflection readouts. In addition, we are actively engaging with potential partners and remain opportunistic about business development prospects. Our balance sheet is strong and leaves us well-capitalized to execute on our ongoing clinical and regulatory milestones.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -61.40 percent and weekly performance of 2.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -64.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, WINT reached to a volume of 18668831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.06. With this latest performance, WINT shares dropped by -7.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WINT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.08 for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0920, while it was recorded at 1.9580 for the last single week of trading, and 3.9264 for the last 200 days.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.80% of WINT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WINT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 539,329, which is approximately 95.035% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; KEPOS CAPITAL LP, holding 165,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.33 million in WINT stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.16 million in WINT stock with ownership of nearly -25.8% of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:WINT] by around 561,182 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 135,600 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 423,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,120,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WINT stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 218,974 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 86,190 shares during the same period.