why VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $34.79

Over the last 12 months, VICI stock rose by 32.04%. The one-year VICI Properties Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.16. The average equity rating for VICI stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.35 billion, with 536.69 million shares outstanding and 535.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, VICI stock reached a trading volume of 5464655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $34.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $33, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

VICI Stock Performance Analysis:

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.56. With this latest performance, VICI shares dropped by -3.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.18 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.50, while it was recorded at 30.33 for the last single week of trading, and 28.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VICI Properties Inc. Fundamentals:

VICI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.20%.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,288 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,398,482, which is approximately 2.48% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 49,012,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in VICI stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.42 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly -14.471% of the company’s market capitalization.

280 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 117,368,747 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 52,504,256 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 468,603,414 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 638,476,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,846,687 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 8,938,247 shares during the same period.