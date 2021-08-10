why Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.99

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] loss -2.58% on the last trading session, reaching $6.03 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2021 that International Paper Announces Spinoff Name, Board of Directors.

Kinross Gold Corporation represents 1.26 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.78 billion with the latest information. KGC stock price has been found in the range of $6.00 to $6.165.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.70M shares, KGC reached a trading volume of 10985264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KGC shares is $9.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $7.50 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corporation stock. On June 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for KGC shares from 11.25 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for KGC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for KGC stock

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.23. With this latest performance, KGC shares dropped by -4.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.62 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.73, while it was recorded at 6.32 for the last single week of trading, and 7.19 for the last 200 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.90 and a Gross Margin at +35.41. Kinross Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.86.

Return on Total Capital for KGC is now 16.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.30. Additionally, KGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.11.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinross Gold Corporation go to -8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]

There are presently around $3,555 million, or 69.90% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 78,790,917, which is approximately -14.674% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,734,643 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $227.54 million in KGC stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $217.47 million in KGC stock with ownership of nearly -5.992% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinross Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC] by around 59,958,028 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 106,442,030 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 423,120,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 589,520,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KGC stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,067,185 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 33,895,438 shares during the same period.