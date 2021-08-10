why Energy Transfer LP [ET] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.06

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] traded at a low on 08/09/21, posting a -0.43 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.23. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Energy Transfer Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) (“ET” or the “Partnership”) reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

ET reported net income attributable to partners for the three months ended June 30, 2021 of $626 million, an increase of $273 million compared to the same period the previous year. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, net income per limited partner unit (basic and diluted) was $0.20 per unit.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12229957 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Energy Transfer LP stands at 3.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.30%.

The market cap for ET stock reached $24.55 billion, with 2.70 billion shares outstanding and 2.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.06M shares, ET reached a trading volume of 12229957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Energy Transfer LP [ET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ET shares is $13.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ET stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Transfer LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $13, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on ET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has ET stock performed recently?

Energy Transfer LP [ET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.85. With this latest performance, ET shares dropped by -12.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.93 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.33, while it was recorded at 9.32 for the last single week of trading, and 8.09 for the last 200 days.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Energy Transfer LP [ET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to -6.90%.

Insider trade positions for Energy Transfer LP [ET]

There are presently around $9,423 million, or 38.50% of ET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 131,590,591, which is approximately -1.516% of the company’s market cap and around 14.31% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 74,872,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $691.07 million in ET stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $584.3 million in ET stock with ownership of nearly -7.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

318 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET] by around 64,571,149 shares. Additionally, 311 investors decreased positions by around 75,025,143 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 881,359,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,020,955,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ET stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,279,376 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 9,152,368 shares during the same period.