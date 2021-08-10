why AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $63.60

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] price plunged by -0.14 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on August 9, 2021 that ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) significantly improved progression-free survival in DESTINY-Breast03 head-to-head trial vs. trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1) in patients with HER2.

IDMC recommended unblinding based on primary efficacy endpoint demonstrating superiority; results also indicate strong trend toward improved overall survival.

Plans for global regulatory submission underway.

A sum of 9639443 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.61M shares. AstraZeneca PLC shares reached a high of $56.825 and dropped to a low of $56.00 until finishing in the latest session at $56.36.

The one-year AZN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.38. The average equity rating for AZN stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $63.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 105.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.78. With this latest performance, AZN shares dropped by -5.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.46 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.13, while it was recorded at 57.24 for the last single week of trading, and 53.40 for the last 200 days.

AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 20.20%.

There are presently around $46,073 million, or 14.20% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 59,730,253, which is approximately 173.24% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,092,047 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.88 billion in AZN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $2.81 billion in AZN stock with ownership of nearly -0.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

530 institutional holders increased their position in AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ:AZN] by around 152,030,885 shares. Additionally, 578 investors decreased positions by around 138,716,736 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 526,731,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 817,478,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZN stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,909,397 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 9,926,004 shares during the same period.