Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] is -74.19% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE: WPG] traded at a high on 08/09/21, posting a 34.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.68. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Washington Prime Group Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) reported financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. During the quarter, the Company commenced a voluntary Chapter 11 financial restructuring with a restructuring support agreement (the “RSA”) supported by over 70% of its holders of secured and unsecured corporate debt. Due to the pending Chapter 11 cases, the Company is not providing 2021 guidance and will not host an earnings conference call this quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17430582 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Washington Prime Group Inc. stands at 16.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.45%.

The market cap for WPG stock reached $45.43 million, with 24.46 million shares outstanding and 24.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.68M shares, WPG reached a trading volume of 17430582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Washington Prime Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Washington Prime Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Washington Prime Group Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.18. With this latest performance, WPG shares dropped by -22.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.57 for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5948, while it was recorded at 1.4840 for the last single week of trading, and 5.1498 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.26 and a Gross Margin at +12.94. Washington Prime Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.04.

Return on Total Capital for WPG is now -0.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 635.48. Additionally, WPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 925.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] managed to generate an average of -$216,369 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

There are presently around $11 million, or 28.70% of WPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPG stocks are: CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 1,392,179, which is approximately 20.276% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 809,913 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 million in WPG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.95 million in WPG stock with ownership of nearly -70.227% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Washington Prime Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE:WPG] by around 2,253,248 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 2,670,312 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 1,701,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,625,150 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPG stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 730,283 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,061,324 shares during the same period.