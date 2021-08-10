Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] Revenue clocked in at $6.07 billion, up 62.92% YTD: What’s Next?

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [NYSE: VSCO] closed the trading session at $69.24 on 08/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.35, while the highest price level was $75.43. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Victoria’s Secret & Co. Invites You to Listen to the Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Webcast.

In conjunction with the Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) second quarter 2021 earnings release, which will cross the wire after market close on Wednesday, Aug. 18, you are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 9:30 a.m. ET with Victoria’s Secret & Co. executives.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, VSCO reached to a volume of 7710654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Victoria’s Secret & Co. is set at 5.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.56.

VSCO stock trade performance evaluation

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.55.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO]: Insider Ownership positions

322 institutional holders increased their position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. [NYSE:VSCO] by around 11,194,276 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 10,456,271 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 52,746,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,397,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSCO stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,095,122 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 300,073 shares during the same period.