Viatris Inc. [VTRS] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $16

Viatris Inc. [NASDAQ: VTRS] price surged by 5.96 percent to reach at $0.85. The company report on August 9, 2021 that Viatris Reports Strong Second Quarter Results.

Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend of Eleven Cents ($0.11) per Share.

Company Raises 2021 Financial Guidance.

A sum of 15457313 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.76M shares. Viatris Inc. shares reached a high of $15.17 and dropped to a low of $14.43 until finishing in the latest session at $15.10.

The one-year VTRS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.23. The average equity rating for VTRS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Viatris Inc. [VTRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTRS shares is $19.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Viatris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Viatris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $15, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on VTRS stock. On March 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for VTRS shares from 21 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viatris Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTRS in the course of the last twelve months was 11.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

VTRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Viatris Inc. [VTRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.11. With this latest performance, VTRS shares gained by 5.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.21 for Viatris Inc. [VTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.51, while it was recorded at 14.25 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Viatris Inc. Fundamentals:

Viatris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

VTRS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viatris Inc. go to -2.60%.

Viatris Inc. [VTRS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,811 million, or 79.50% of VTRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 129,456,517, which is approximately 0.298% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 91,465,721 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in VTRS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $993.41 million in VTRS stock with ownership of nearly -5.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

441 institutional holders increased their position in Viatris Inc. [NASDAQ:VTRS] by around 90,204,202 shares. Additionally, 726 investors decreased positions by around 168,939,286 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 655,499,883 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 914,643,371 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTRS stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,476,436 shares, while 195 institutional investors sold positions of 34,496,162 shares during the same period.