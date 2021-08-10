Under Armour Inc. [UAA] gain 45.72% so far this year. What now?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] traded at a high on 08/09/21, posting a 0.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $25.02. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Under Armour Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results; Raises Full Year Outlook.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) announced unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company reports its financial performance in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This press release refers to “currency neutral” and “adjusted” amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” paragraph.

“We are very pleased with Under Armour’s better than expected second-quarter results, which reflect solid progress compared to both 2020 and 2019. Given the continued momentum, we’re raising our full-year outlook, which puts us on track to achieving a solid performance in 2021,” said Under Armour President and CEO Patrik Frisk. “With the critical mass of our transformation behind us and the continued improvements across product, marketing, and our financial results, I believe this year sets a robust foundation that positions us well for our next chapter of profitable growth.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7004152 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Under Armour Inc. stands at 5.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.87%.

The market cap for UAA stock reached $10.51 billion, with 459.60 million shares outstanding and 383.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.40M shares, UAA reached a trading volume of 7004152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $25.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $36 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $27, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on UAA stock. On August 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UAA shares from 22 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 18.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has UAA stock performed recently?

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.52. With this latest performance, UAA shares gained by 17.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.07 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.24, while it was recorded at 24.27 for the last single week of trading, and 20.19 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]

There are presently around $4,341 million, or 96.50% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,712,153, which is approximately 0.658% of the company’s market cap and around 0.36% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,897,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $272.65 million in UAA stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $230.22 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly 152.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

169 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 43,884,334 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 36,215,605 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 93,398,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,498,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,647,782 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 13,084,407 shares during the same period.