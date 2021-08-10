UBS lifts Twitter Inc. [TWTR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Twitter Inc. [NYSE: TWTR] traded at a low on 08/09/21, posting a -0.53 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $67.01. The company report on July 23, 2021 that Twitter Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Reports Total Revenue of $1.19 Billion and 11% Year-over-Year Growth in Monetizable Daily Active Usage (mDAU).

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) announced financial results for its second quarter 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7871830 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Twitter Inc. stands at 2.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.42%.

The market cap for TWTR stock reached $54.99 billion, with 796.47 million shares outstanding and 778.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.49M shares, TWTR reached a trading volume of 7871830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Twitter Inc. [TWTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWTR shares is $62.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Twitter Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $70 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Twitter Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $85, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on TWTR stock. On July 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TWTR shares from 60 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twitter Inc. is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWTR in the course of the last twelve months was 203.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

How has TWTR stock performed recently?

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.07. With this latest performance, TWTR shares dropped by -2.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.90 for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.66, while it was recorded at 68.20 for the last single week of trading, and 59.02 for the last 200 days.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Twitter Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings analysis for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Twitter Inc. go to 40.22%.

Insider trade positions for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]

There are presently around $43,186 million, or 81.30% of TWTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWTR stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 73,589,731, which is approximately 8.036% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 69,725,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.67 billion in TWTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.51 billion in TWTR stock with ownership of nearly -1.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

520 institutional holders increased their position in Twitter Inc. [NYSE:TWTR] by around 98,562,482 shares. Additionally, 415 investors decreased positions by around 74,854,833 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 471,055,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 644,472,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWTR stock had 178 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,025,669 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 5,242,267 shares during the same period.