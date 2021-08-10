Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] Stock trading around $77.30 per share: What’s Next?

Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE: TSN] surged by $6.18 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $77.44 during the day while it closed the day at $77.30. The company report on August 9, 2021 that Tyson Foods Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Generates Increased Sales, Volume Growth and Strong Operating Results.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN), one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein with leading brands including Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp and State Fair, reported the following results:.

Tyson Foods Inc. stock has also gained 7.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TSN stock has declined by -1.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.76% and gained 19.96% year-on date.

The market cap for TSN stock reached $27.81 billion, with 363.00 million shares outstanding and 286.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, TSN reached a trading volume of 5222230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSN shares is $83.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Tyson Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $77 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Tyson Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $64 to $80, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on TSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyson Foods Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

TSN stock trade performance evaluation

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.74. With this latest performance, TSN shares gained by 5.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.99 for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.93, while it was recorded at 72.13 for the last single week of trading, and 70.70 for the last 200 days.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.38 and a Gross Margin at +13.65. Tyson Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.77.

Return on Total Capital for TSN is now 13.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.80. Additionally, TSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] managed to generate an average of $14,827 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.Tyson Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tyson Foods Inc. go to 3.80%.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,486 million, or 83.80% of TSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,476,224, which is approximately 3.181% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,335,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 billion in TSN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.11 billion in TSN stock with ownership of nearly -2.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tyson Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 414 institutional holders increased their position in Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE:TSN] by around 17,827,541 shares. Additionally, 384 investors decreased positions by around 15,548,627 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 205,766,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 239,142,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSN stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,834,645 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 4,078,044 shares during the same period.