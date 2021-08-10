The Boeing Company [BA] Stock trading around $232.27 per share: What’s Next?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.41% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.08%. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Boeing Donates $500,000 to Support CARE Indonesia’s COVID-19 Relief Efforts.

– “Boeing stands by the people of Indonesia… We are in this fight against COVID-19 together,” said Sir Michael Arthur, president of Boeing International.

– Funds will help communities currently battling the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant.

Over the last 12 months, BA stock rose by 36.61%. The one-year The Boeing Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.18. The average equity rating for BA stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $135.33 billion, with 587.10 million shares outstanding and 585.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.19M shares, BA stock reached a trading volume of 8298661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Boeing Company [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $267.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $240 to $290. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2021, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $244, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on BA stock. On May 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BA shares from 196 to 229.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 6.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18.

BA Stock Performance Analysis:

The Boeing Company [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.08. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.82 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 236.35, while it was recorded at 229.85 for the last single week of trading, and 223.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Boeing Company Fundamentals:

The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

BA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 12.33%.

The Boeing Company [BA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $72,815 million, or 54.80% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: NEWPORT TRUST CO with ownership of 44,045,462, which is approximately -4.548% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,421,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.85 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.4 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly 1.946% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,089 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 20,403,377 shares. Additionally, 817 investors decreased positions by around 15,864,898 shares, while 322 investors held positions by with 277,224,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 313,492,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 177 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,549,596 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 2,897,412 shares during the same period.