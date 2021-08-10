Tarena International Inc. [TEDU] Stock trading around $1.88 per share: What’s Next?

Tarena International Inc. [NASDAQ: TEDU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 40.30% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.08%. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Tarena Class Action Reminder.

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Tarena To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – August 9, 2021) – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Tarena International, Inc. (“Tarena” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TEDU) and reminds investors of the August 23, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Over the last 12 months, TEDU stock dropped by 0.00%. The average equity rating for TEDU stock is currently 5.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $102.42 million, with 55.67 million shares outstanding and 41.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 737.21K shares, TEDU stock reached a trading volume of 39408892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tarena International Inc. [TEDU]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tarena International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Tarena International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tarena International Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05.

TEDU Stock Performance Analysis:

Tarena International Inc. [TEDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, TEDU shares dropped by -34.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of 0.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.26 for Tarena International Inc. [TEDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.8172, while it was recorded at 1.4600 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0002 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tarena International Inc. Fundamentals:

Tarena International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

TEDU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tarena International Inc. go to -1.25%.

Tarena International Inc. [TEDU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 29.10% of TEDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEDU stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 2,391,352, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 23.66% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 593,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 million in TEDU stocks shares; and CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $76000.0 in TEDU stock with ownership of nearly -48.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Tarena International Inc. [NASDAQ:TEDU] by around 214,321 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 141,032 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 2,910,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,265,694 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEDU stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 194,269 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 102,084 shares during the same period.