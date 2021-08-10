Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] moved up 3.31: Why It’s Important

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] price surged by 3.31 percent to reach at $1.82. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 18, 2021; Comments on Recent Filing of Resale Registration Statement.

, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. An earnings conference call will be hosted at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET on the same day. A live webcast of the call and supporting materials will be available at investors.robinhood.com. Following the call, a replay and transcript will also be available on the same website.

Resale Registration Statement on Form S-1.

A sum of 27373445 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 83.61M shares. Robinhood Markets Inc. shares reached a high of $59.96 and dropped to a low of $56.00 until finishing in the latest session at $56.83.

Guru’s Opinion on Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]:

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 12.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.51.

HOOD Stock Performance Analysis:

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.82.

Insight into Robinhood Markets Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.44 and a Gross Margin at +50.51. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.30.

Return on Total Capital for HOOD is now 0.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.98. Additionally, HOOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.