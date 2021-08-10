Pinterest Inc. [PINS] Is Currently 0.12 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] gained 0.12% on the last trading session, reaching $58.85 price per share at the time. The company report on July 30, 2021 that Pinterest Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Q2 revenue grew 125% year over year to $613 million.

Pinterest Inc. represents 636.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.94 billion with the latest information. PINS stock price has been found in the range of $57.81 to $59.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.57M shares, PINS reached a trading volume of 7849983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $84.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt dropped their target price from $70 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $83 to $77, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on PINS stock. On July 30, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PINS shares from 89 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 3.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 104.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.20.

Trading performance analysis for PINS stock

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.03. With this latest performance, PINS shares dropped by -23.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.77 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.41, while it was recorded at 59.62 for the last single week of trading, and 70.02 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.42 and a Gross Margin at +73.41. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.58.

Return on Total Capital for PINS is now -6.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.16. Additionally, PINS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] managed to generate an average of -$50,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.20 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc. go to 49.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pinterest Inc. [PINS]

There are presently around $24,518 million, or 76.60% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,851,060, which is approximately -12.711% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,707,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.81 billion in PINS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.63 billion in PINS stock with ownership of nearly 34.995% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 446 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 89,250,123 shares. Additionally, 399 investors decreased positions by around 65,376,699 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 261,990,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 416,617,350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,675,721 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 9,582,911 shares during the same period.