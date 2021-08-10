Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] stock Downgrade by Wedbush analyst, price target now $115

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.45% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.41%. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD), Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ACAD), ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CCXI), and Peloton Interactive, Inc (NasdaqGS: PTON).

Over the last 12 months, PTON stock rose by 70.69%. The one-year Peloton Interactive Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.27. The average equity rating for PTON stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.10 billion, with 295.65 million shares outstanding and 263.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.45M shares, PTON stock reached a trading volume of 5022419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $131.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $125 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $118, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on PTON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 5.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTON in the course of the last twelve months was 78.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

PTON Stock Performance Analysis:

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.41. With this latest performance, PTON shares dropped by -1.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.39 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.33, while it was recorded at 117.94 for the last single week of trading, and 119.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Peloton Interactive Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.12 and a Gross Margin at +44.72. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.92.

Return on Total Capital for PTON is now -1.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.29. Additionally, PTON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] managed to generate an average of -$19,383 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 68.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,455 million, or 81.10% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,012,199, which is approximately 3.334% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 20,256,004 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 billion in PTON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.77 billion in PTON stock with ownership of nearly 13.279% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 395 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 36,339,578 shares. Additionally, 311 investors decreased positions by around 24,761,015 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 157,247,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,348,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,911,376 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 5,773,770 shares during the same period.