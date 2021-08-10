New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] moved up 0.33: Why It’s Important

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] price surged by 0.33 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Merger Between New York Community Bancorp, Inc. And Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. Receives Shareholder Approval.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company”) and Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) (“Flagstar”) jointly announced that, at their respective special meetings of shareholders held earlier, they each received the necessary shareholder approval for the consummation of their planned merger. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

Upon closing, the combined company will have $85 billion in total assets, operate nearly 400 traditional branches in nine states, and 86 retail lending offices across a 28-state footprint. It will have its headquarters on Long Island, N.Y. with regional headquarters in Troy, Michigan, including Flagstar’s mortgage business. The transaction creates an organization with significant scale in several lines of business, accelerates our transition towards building a dynamic commercial bank, drives strong financial results and enhances capital generation.

A sum of 6424526 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.68M shares. New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares reached a high of $12.29 and dropped to a low of $12.05 until finishing in the latest session at $12.22.

The one-year NYCB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.5. The average equity rating for NYCB stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $15.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on NYCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.44.

NYCB Stock Performance Analysis:

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.47. With this latest performance, NYCB shares gained by 7.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.46 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.52, while it was recorded at 12.13 for the last single week of trading, and 11.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New York Community Bancorp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.24. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.57.

Return on Total Capital for NYCB is now 2.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 238.98. Additionally, NYCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] managed to generate an average of $171,408 per employee.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,383 million, or 60.10% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,775,170, which is approximately 8.448% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,317,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $541.56 million in NYCB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $188.26 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly 1.99% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 34,998,539 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 31,156,902 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 210,671,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,826,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,843,912 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 6,041,560 shares during the same period.