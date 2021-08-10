National Bank Financial slashes price target on Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] – find out why.

Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE: AUY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.28% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.35%. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Yamana Announces Redemption of Outstanding Senior Notes With Cash on Hand and Proceeds From Recently Completed Offering of $500 Million 10-Year Unsecured Senior Notes Thereby Significantly Reducing Outstanding Debt, Extending Debt Tenor, Reducing Interest and Carrying Charges and Further Strengthening the Company’s Financial Position, Improving Financial Resilience and Increasing Financial Flexibility.

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) has provided irrevocable notices of redemption of all outstanding senior notes due in 2022, 2023, and 2024, significantly reducing debt and further strengthening the Company’s financial position, improving financial resilience, and increasing financial flexibility, which will allow the Company to more effectively pursue its priority and low capital cost growth initiatives and increase shareholder cash returns in the form of dividends and possible stock buybacks. The outstanding senior notes will be redeemed with available cash on hand and proceeds from the recently completed offering of $500 million, 10-year 2.630% unsecured senior notes.

HIGHLIGHTS.

Over the last 12 months, AUY stock dropped by -34.41%. The one-year Yamana Gold Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.42. The average equity rating for AUY stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.18 billion, with 965.60 million shares outstanding and 961.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.29M shares, AUY stock reached a trading volume of 17177085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUY shares is $3.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Yamana Gold Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8.25 to $9, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on AUY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yamana Gold Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for AUY in the course of the last twelve months was 14.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

AUY Stock Performance Analysis:

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.35. With this latest performance, AUY shares gained by 0.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.85 for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.51, while it was recorded at 4.48 for the last single week of trading, and 4.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yamana Gold Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.86 and a Gross Margin at +33.81. Yamana Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.04.

Return on Total Capital for AUY is now 7.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.68. Additionally, AUY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.90.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 429.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Yamana Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,800 million, or 60.70% of AUY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 108,450,136, which is approximately -7.016% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,105,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $123.7 million in AUY stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $103.64 million in AUY stock with ownership of nearly 91.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yamana Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE:AUY] by around 58,367,043 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 78,244,288 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 286,833,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 423,444,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUY stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,679,049 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 40,530,021 shares during the same period.