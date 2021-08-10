Morgan Stanley [MS] Is Currently 1.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] gained 1.01% or 1.01 points to close at $100.74 with a heavy trading volume of 8165719 shares. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Presidio Petroleum Closes Inaugural Issuance of Asset Backed Securities.

Transaction follows the successful integration of three previously announced acquisitions in the U.S. Midcontinent region since the establishment of Presidio’s partnership with Morgan Stanley Energy Partners.

Presidio Investment Holdings LLC (“Presidio Petroleum”, “Presidio”, or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Morgan Stanley Energy Partners, announced that it has closed upon the issuance of term asset backed securities (the “Notes”) in a private placement transaction with a syndicate of U.S.-based institutional investors. The Notes are the largest single issuance of asset backed securities by an energy producer, the first such issuance to a syndicate of Note purchasers, and include two investment grade rated tranches. The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the issuance to accelerate its acquisition-driven growth strategy in the Midcontinent region of the United States and recapitalize its balance sheet.

It opened the trading session at $99.57, the shares rose to $100.99 and dropped to $98.97, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MS points out that the company has recorded 35.71% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -119.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.62M shares, MS reached to a volume of 8165719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $95.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $67 to $91, while Berenberg kept a Buy rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 70.67.

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.69. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 11.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.82 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.28, while it was recorded at 98.24 for the last single week of trading, and 77.72 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 6.07%.

There are presently around $159,193 million, or 67.80% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 132,338,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.33 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.19 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -3.754% of the company’s market capitalization.

737 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 67,355,733 shares. Additionally, 707 investors decreased positions by around 140,513,307 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 1,372,372,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,580,241,145 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,322,654 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 27,893,939 shares during the same period.