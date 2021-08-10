Market cap of Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] reaches 117.89B – now what?

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] gained 6.00% on the last trading session, reaching $92.71 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2021 that Pinduoduo launches 2021 Smart Agriculture Competition to spearhead agriculture modernization and sustainability.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD), China Agricultural University and Zhejiang University jointly announced the launch of the 2021 Smart Agriculture Competition, an agricultural technology competition with the aim of fostering innovation and promoting agricultural modernization.

Contestants will take a multidisciplinary approach, applying nutrition science, precision farming and other relevant technology to cultivate tomatoes. The winners will be judged on yield, nutritional value, environmental sustainability and commercial viability. The competition is open to young agronomists and computer scientists from around the world and offers a total prize pool of more than 1 million yuan ($154,000).

Pinduoduo Inc. represents 1.25 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $117.89 billion with the latest information. PDD stock price has been found in the range of $87.58 to $93.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.93M shares, PDD reached a trading volume of 4911124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]:

China Renaissance have made an estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie dropped their target price from $171 to $157. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Pinduoduo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinduoduo Inc. is set at 5.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 30.42.

Trading performance analysis for PDD stock

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.34. With this latest performance, PDD shares dropped by -16.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.06 for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.88, while it was recorded at 89.42 for the last single week of trading, and 138.34 for the last 200 days.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.77 and a Gross Margin at +67.57. Pinduoduo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.07.

Return on Total Capital for PDD is now -16.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.20. Additionally, PDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] managed to generate an average of -$130,254 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Pinduoduo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]

There are presently around $23,699 million, or 29.00% of PDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 27,453,175, which is approximately 2.181% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,733,833 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 billion in PDD stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.3 billion in PDD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinduoduo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 267 institutional holders increased their position in Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 37,800,348 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 48,232,472 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 169,593,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 255,626,565 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,978,899 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 5,414,886 shares during the same period.