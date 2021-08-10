Market cap of NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] reaches 60.42M – now what?

NanoVibronix Inc. [NASDAQ: NAOV] jumped around 0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.28 at the close of the session, up 2.24%. The company report on August 5, 2021 that NanoVibronix Applies for CMS Reimbursement Code for UroShield® and PainShield Plus®.

Advancing Efforts to Expand Addressable Market and Increase Access to Products for Millions of Medicare Beneficiaries.

NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a Healthcare device company that produces the UroShield® and PainShield® Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, announced the company has completed the application process with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) to receive a reimbursement code for its UroShield and PainShield Plus devices.

NanoVibronix Inc. stock is now 198.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NAOV Stock saw the intraday high of $2.70 and lowest of $2.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.75, which means current price is +235.29% above from all time high which was touched on 07/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.36M shares, NAOV reached a trading volume of 27502553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for NanoVibronix Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 100.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

How has NAOV stock performed recently?

NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.98. With this latest performance, NAOV shares gained by 184.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.51 for NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.17, while it was recorded at 2.22 for the last single week of trading, and 1.02 for the last 200 days.

NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NanoVibronix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

Insider trade positions for NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]

There are presently around $3 million, or 6.90% of NAOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAOV stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 318,500, which is approximately -37.926% of the company’s market cap and around 12.15% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 191,677 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.44 million in NAOV stocks shares; and AMTRUST FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC., currently with $0.33 million in NAOV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in NanoVibronix Inc. [NASDAQ:NAOV] by around 526,643 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 1,122,881 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 497,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,151,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAOV stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 359,358 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 928,281 shares during the same period.