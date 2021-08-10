Market cap of Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] reaches 191.09B – now what?

Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE: MRK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.16% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.13%. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Prolonged Recurrence-Free Survival (RFS) Compared to Placebo as Adjuvant Therapy for Patients With Stage II Resected High-Risk Melanoma in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-716 Trial.

US FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Application for KEYTRUDA Based on These Data.

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced that the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-716 trial investigating KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, met its primary endpoint of recurrence-free survival (RFS) for the adjuvant treatment of patients with surgically resected high-risk stage II melanoma. At an interim analysis, treatment with KEYTRUDA as a single agent showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in RFS compared with placebo as adjuvant therapy for these patients. No new safety signals were observed. These results will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting. Based on these data, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted a new supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA for the adjuvant treatment of adult and pediatric (12 years and older) patients with stage IIB or IIC melanoma following complete resection. The FDA granted the application Priority Review and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), or target action, date of December 4, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, MRK stock dropped by -2.50%. The one-year Merck & Co. Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.03. The average equity rating for MRK stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $191.09 billion, with 2.53 billion shares outstanding and 2.53 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.41M shares, MRK stock reached a trading volume of 7864524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRK shares is $93.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Merck & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Merck & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on MRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merck & Co. Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.08.

MRK Stock Performance Analysis:

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.13. With this latest performance, MRK shares dropped by -3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.28 for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.51, while it was recorded at 75.65 for the last single week of trading, and 77.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Merck & Co. Inc. Fundamentals:

Merck & Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

MRK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Merck & Co. Inc. go to 12.77%.

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $140,738 million, or 75.60% of MRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 225,205,929, which is approximately 8.059% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 193,928,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.61 billion in MRK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.49 billion in MRK stock with ownership of nearly -1.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,420 institutional holders increased their position in Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE:MRK] by around 97,295,993 shares. Additionally, 1,100 investors decreased positions by around 104,130,976 shares, while 287 investors held positions by with 1,667,111,615 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,868,538,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRK stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,059,107 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 6,426,063 shares during the same period.