Market Analysts see MGM Resorts International [MGM] gaining to $43. Time to buy?

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] traded at a low on 08/09/21, posting a -1.51 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $39.21. The company report on August 9, 2021 that BetMGM Expands into Arizona, Partnering with Gila River Hotels & Casinos, Arizona Cardinals.

Agreement establishes BetMGM’s sports betting presence in Arizona.

BetMGM announced partnerships with Gila River Hotels & Casinos and the Arizona Cardinals for retail and online sports betting, establishing its first relationships in the state of Arizona. BetMGM plans to bring its industry leading platform online once legalized sports betting launches in Arizona. The company also plans to open retail sportsbooks at the three Arizona Gila River properties and at State Farm Stadium, home of the Cardinals.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5289488 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MGM Resorts International stands at 4.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.00%.

The market cap for MGM stock reached $19.17 billion, with 494.86 million shares outstanding and 422.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.48M shares, MGM reached a trading volume of 5289488 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MGM Resorts International [MGM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $45.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $42 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $47, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on MGM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.63.

How has MGM stock performed recently?

MGM Resorts International [MGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.92. With this latest performance, MGM shares dropped by -5.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.19 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.95, while it was recorded at 38.58 for the last single week of trading, and 35.63 for the last 200 days.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Resorts International [MGM] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.91 and a Gross Margin at +9.66. MGM Resorts International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.32.

Return on Total Capital for MGM is now -6.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 323.04. Additionally, MGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 321.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] managed to generate an average of -$23,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Insider trade positions for MGM Resorts International [MGM]

There are presently around $12,008 million, or 63.50% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,123,037, which is approximately -2.9% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,657,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in MGM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $648.29 million in MGM stock with ownership of nearly -2.068% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGM Resorts International stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 336 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM] by around 36,708,594 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 50,092,368 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 219,438,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 306,239,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGM stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,788,761 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 1,576,069 shares during the same period.