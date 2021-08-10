Market Analysts see Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] gaining to $26. Time to buy?

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] traded at a low on 08/09/21, posting a -0.46 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $21.75. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Kimco Realty and Weingarten Realty Investors Announce Closing of Merger.

– Solidifies Position as the Preeminent National Open-Air, Grocery-Anchored REIT -.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM), one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets, and Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI), a grocery-anchored Sun Belt shopping center owner, manager and developer, announced the completion of their previously announced merger, whereby Weingarten Realty Investors merged with and into Kimco Realty Corp., with Kimco continuing as the surviving public company. The transaction brings together two industry-leading retail real estate platforms with highly complementary portfolios, creating the preeminent open-air, grocery-anchored shopping center and mixed-use real estate owner in the country. The increased scale in targeted growth markets, coupled with a broader pipeline of redevelopment opportunities, positions the company to create significant value for its stockholders.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5904568 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kimco Realty Corporation stands at 2.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.11%.

The market cap for KIM stock reached $9.24 billion, with 431.01 million shares outstanding and 421.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.36M shares, KIM reached a trading volume of 5904568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $23.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 29.39.

How has KIM stock performed recently?

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, KIM shares gained by 2.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.58 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.17, while it was recorded at 21.27 for the last single week of trading, and 18.12 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimco Realty Corporation go to 4.60%.

Insider trade positions for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

There are presently around $12,214 million, or 93.40% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,128,407, which is approximately 1.993% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,847,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in KIM stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.1 billion in KIM stock with ownership of nearly 3.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

204 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 76,075,800 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 42,672,900 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 442,820,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 561,568,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,814,959 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 10,022,775 shares during the same period.