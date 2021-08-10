Market Analysts see JD.com Inc. [JD] gaining to $62. Time to buy?

JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ: JD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.08% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.34%. The company report on August 9, 2021 that JD.com to Report 2021 Second Quarter and Interim Financial Results on August 23, 2021.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618), China’s leading technology driven e-commerce company transforming to become the leading supply chain based technology and service provider, announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 on Monday, August 23, 2021, before the U.S. market opens.

JD.com’s management will hold a conference call at 8:00 am, Eastern Time on August 23, 2021, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 23, 2021) to discuss financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, JD stock rose by 15.58%. The one-year JD.com Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.72. The average equity rating for JD stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $113.52 billion, with 1.55 billion shares outstanding and 640.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.59M shares, JD stock reached a trading volume of 6314864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on JD.com Inc. [JD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JD shares is $103.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for JD.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for JD.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on JD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JD.com Inc. is set at 2.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for JD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for JD in the course of the last twelve months was 20.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

JD Stock Performance Analysis:

JD.com Inc. [JD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.34. With this latest performance, JD shares dropped by -2.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.38 for JD.com Inc. [JD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.45, while it was recorded at 70.74 for the last single week of trading, and 82.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JD.com Inc. Fundamentals:

JD.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

JD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc. go to 3.75%.

JD.com Inc. [JD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38,899 million, or 42.30% of JD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JD stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 51,650,366, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.02% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,440,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.26 billion in JD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $2.54 billion in JD stock with ownership of nearly 16.187% of the company’s market capitalization.

339 institutional holders increased their position in JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ:JD] by around 58,601,388 shares. Additionally, 386 investors decreased positions by around 100,031,548 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 383,666,506 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 542,299,442 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JD stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,877,545 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 31,439,662 shares during the same period.