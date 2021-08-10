Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] moved up 0.68: Why It’s Important

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] jumped around 0.08 points on Monday, while shares priced at $11.83 at the close of the session, up 0.68%. The company report on August 9, 2021 that Lumen Technologies to Present at the Cowen 7th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit.

Maxine Moreau, President of Mass Markets at Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), will present at the Cowen 7th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit on Aug. 10. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 6:55 p.m. ET.

Webcast information for the investor presentation can be found on the Lumen Investor Relations website at https://ir.lumen.com/events-and-presentations.

Lumen Technologies Inc. stock is now 21.33% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LUMN Stock saw the intraday high of $11.96 and lowest of $11.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.60, which means current price is +22.34% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.25M shares, LUMN reached a trading volume of 13202327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $10.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on LUMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has LUMN stock performed recently?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.66. With this latest performance, LUMN shares dropped by -12.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.20 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.55, while it was recorded at 11.95 for the last single week of trading, and 12.28 for the last 200 days.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lumen Technologies Inc. go to 3.00%.

Insider trade positions for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]

There are presently around $9,806 million, or 76.30% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 124,885,782, which is approximately -1.173% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 97,259,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in LUMN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.13 billion in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly 5.045% of the company’s market capitalization.

345 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 47,577,896 shares. Additionally, 331 investors decreased positions by around 58,611,280 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 722,720,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 828,909,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,401,239 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 14,810,645 shares during the same period.