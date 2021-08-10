Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID] is 134.77% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ: LCID] gained 0.51% on the last trading session, reaching $23.50 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2021 that DEADLINE ALERT for REKR, CCIV, and DKNG: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders.

Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock represents 261.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $37.01 billion with the latest information. LCID stock price has been found in the range of $23.03 to $23.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.70M shares, LCID reached a trading volume of 6315133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock is set at 1.65 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for LCID stock

Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, LCID shares dropped by -8.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.53% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LCID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.61 for Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.45, while it was recorded at 23.17 for the last single week of trading, and 20.77 for the last 200 days.

Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID]

There are presently around $430 million, or 1.50% of LCID stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LCID stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 2,733,930, which is approximately 7223.092% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 2,280,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.6 million in LCID stocks shares; and VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $44.22 million in LCID stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

135 institutional holders increased their position in Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ:LCID] by around 12,957,967 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 114,205,906 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 108,876,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,287,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LCID stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,042,992 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 92,874,741 shares during the same period.