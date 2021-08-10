Keefe Bruyette slashes price target on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] – find out why.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] loss -0.54% or -0.08 points to close at $14.64 with a heavy trading volume of 13258998 shares. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Announces Offers To Exchange Any And All Of Its Outstanding Subordinated Notes And Certain Outstanding Subordinated Notes Of The Huntington National Bank For 2.487% Fixed-To-Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2036 Issued By Huntington Bancshares Incorporated.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (“Huntington”) announced it has commenced a series of private exchange offers (the “exchange offers”) in which Huntington will offer to certain eligible holders of Huntington’s 4.350% Subordinated Notes due 2023 and The Huntington National Bank’s 6.250% Subordinated Notes due 2022, 4.600% Subordinated Notes due 2025 and 4.270% Subordinated Notes due 2026 (collectively, the “old notes”) the opportunity to exchange such old notes for Huntington’s 2.487% Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes due 2036 (the “new notes”). The new notes offered are expected to be a further issuance of, and will be in addition to, the 2.487% Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes due 2036 (the “original notes”) that Huntington expects to issue for cash on August 16, 2021, in the aggregate principal amount of $500 million. The exchange offers will proceed on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in a confidential offering memorandum dated August 9, 2021 (the “offering memorandum”).

The exchange offers will expire at 11:59 p.m. (New York City time) on September 3, 2021 (as the same may be extended, the “expiration date”). Holders who validly tender and do not validly withdraw old notes at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 20, 2021, unless extended (the “early participation date”), and whose tenders are accepted for exchange by Huntington, will receive the total exchange consideration (which includes an early participation amount of $30) for each $1,000 principal amount of old notes, as determined in accordance with the formula set forth in the offering memorandum, on the early participation settlement date, which is expected to be August 24, 2021 (the “early participation settlement date”), two business days following the early participation date. Holders who validly tender and do not validly withdraw old notes after the early participation date but at or prior to the expiration date, and whose old notes are accepted for exchange by Huntington, will receive the total exchange consideration minus the early participation amount (the “exchange consideration”).

It opened the trading session at $14.65, the shares rose to $14.835 and dropped to $14.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HBAN points out that the company has recorded 2.95% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -71.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 17.40M shares, HBAN reached to a volume of 13258998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $17.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13.50 to $15, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on HBAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 35.88.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, HBAN shares gained by 2.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.73 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.35, while it was recorded at 14.50 for the last single week of trading, and 14.21 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.57. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.45.

Return on Total Capital for HBAN is now 4.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.38. Additionally, HBAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.64.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

There are presently around $17,514 million, or 61.10% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 155,940,628, which is approximately 0.533% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 138,545,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.03 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.13 billion in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly 11.475% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 406 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 142,136,576 shares. Additionally, 371 investors decreased positions by around 95,506,357 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 958,696,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,196,339,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,954,119 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 24,553,409 shares during the same period.