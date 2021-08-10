Janus International Group Inc. [JBI] gain 22.69% so far this year. What now?

Janus International Group Inc. [NYSE: JBI] loss -1.87% or -0.25 points to close at $13.14 with a heavy trading volume of 7370325 shares. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Janus International Group Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus” or the “Company”), a global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key building solutions and new access control technologies for the self-storage industry, announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. A webcast and conference call will be held that same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to review the Company’s second quarter results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The live webcast and archived replay of the conference call can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.janusintl.com. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by dialing 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562, respectively. Upon dialing in, please request to join the Janus International Group Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. To access the replay of the call, dial 1-844-512-2921 (Domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (International) with pass code 13722239.

It opened the trading session at $13.21, the shares rose to $14.11 and dropped to $12.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JBI points out that the company has recorded -2.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -32.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 398.63K shares, JBI reached to a volume of 7370325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Janus International Group Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Janus International Group Inc. [JBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.94. With this latest performance, JBI shares dropped by -0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.82 for Janus International Group Inc. [JBI], while it was recorded at 13.63 for the last single week of trading.

Return on Total Capital for JBI is now -1.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Janus International Group Inc. [JBI] managed to generate an average of -$14,697,318 per employee.Janus International Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

There are presently around $478 million, or 62.80% of JBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBI stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 5,412,995, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 3,310,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.5 million in JBI stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $40.78 million in JBI stock with ownership of nearly 476.805% of the company’s market capitalization.

45 institutional holders increased their position in Janus International Group Inc. [NYSE:JBI] by around 28,597,474 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 21,788,693 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 14,005,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,380,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBI stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,314,652 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 17,344,992 shares during the same period.