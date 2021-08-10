iQIYI Inc. [IQ] is -38.04% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] gained 2.36% on the last trading session, reaching $10.83 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2021 that iQIYI Original Interactive VR Film “The Final Wish” Shortlisted for Award at 78th Venice International Film Festival.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) (“iQIYI” or the “Company”), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced that its original interactive virtual reality (VR) film The Final Wish (the “Film”) has been shortlisted for an award in the Venice VR Expanded category at the prestigious Venice International Film Festival. The Final Wish will be officially launched in mid-August on iQIYI. Users can experience it through the iQiYI VR APP. The Venice International Film Festival will screen the film online from September 1 to 11.

This is the third time for a Chinese Mainland original VR production to receive such recognition from a major international film festival after iQIYI’s original VR production the Last One Standing VR was nominated the Venice Award for Best Virtual Reality in 2018 and Killing a Superstar was awarded the Best VR Immersive Story Award of the Venice VR Expanded category in 2020.

iQIYI Inc. represents 789.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.82 billion with the latest information. IQ stock price has been found in the range of $10.495 to $10.92.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.69M shares, IQ reached a trading volume of 8518481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

UBS have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA dropped their target price from $25.50 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $15, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on IQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52.

Trading performance analysis for IQ stock

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.08. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -17.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.39 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.45, while it was recorded at 10.95 for the last single week of trading, and 18.86 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 5.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at iQIYI Inc. [IQ]

There are presently around $3,266 million, or 81.40% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 38,648,477, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CREDIT SUISSE AG/, holding 26,033,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $281.95 million in IQ stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $219.28 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly 0.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

163 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 103,783,131 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 72,006,969 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 125,786,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,576,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,327,553 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 12,435,830 shares during the same period.