Invitae Corporation [NVTA] stock Upgrade by The Benchmark Company analyst, price target now $35

Invitae Corporation [NYSE: NVTA] loss -2.43% or -0.72 points to close at $28.94 with a heavy trading volume of 6208099 shares. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Invitae to Present at the UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, announced that members of its management team will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. PT and Sean George, chief executive officer of Invitae, will participate in the NGS Technologies panel presentation at 1:00 p.m. PT, both at Montage Laguna Beach.

The live webcasts of the fireside chat and the panel presentation may be accessed by visiting the investors section of the company website at ir.invitae.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available shortly after the conclusion of the fireside chat and panel presentation.

It opened the trading session at $31.64, the shares rose to $31.64 and dropped to $28.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NVTA points out that the company has recorded -43.04% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, NVTA reached to a volume of 6208099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Invitae Corporation [NVTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVTA shares is $42.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Invitae Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Invitae Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on NVTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitae Corporation is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.08.

Trading performance analysis for NVTA stock

Invitae Corporation [NVTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.30. With this latest performance, NVTA shares dropped by -9.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.66 for Invitae Corporation [NVTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.44, while it was recorded at 29.78 for the last single week of trading, and 39.79 for the last 200 days.

Invitae Corporation [NVTA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Invitae Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Invitae Corporation [NVTA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitae Corporation go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Invitae Corporation [NVTA]

There are presently around $5,286 million, or 83.10% of NVTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVTA stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 21,400,230, which is approximately -10.75% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,749,159 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $484.72 million in NVTA stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $455.78 million in NVTA stock with ownership of nearly 0.639% of the company’s market capitalization.

209 institutional holders increased their position in Invitae Corporation [NYSE:NVTA] by around 19,269,830 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 11,736,172 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 151,654,609 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,660,611 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVTA stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,808,152 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,421,541 shares during the same period.