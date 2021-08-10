HP Inc. [HPQ] Revenue clocked in at $61.08 billion, up 19.24% YTD: What’s Next?

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on August 10, 2021 that HP Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings on August 26, 2021.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) will present a live audio webcast of a conference call to review financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2021 on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be available at www.hp.com/investor/2021Q3Webcast.

A sum of 5819499 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.13M shares. HP Inc. shares reached a high of $29.555 and dropped to a low of $29.22 until finishing in the latest session at $29.32.

The one-year HPQ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.26. The average equity rating for HPQ stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on HP Inc. [HPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $33.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $27 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2021, representing the official price target for HP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $29 to $40, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on HPQ stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HPQ shares from 28 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 7.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

HPQ Stock Performance Analysis:

HP Inc. [HPQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.62. With this latest performance, HPQ shares dropped by -2.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.06 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.29, while it was recorded at 29.29 for the last single week of trading, and 27.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HP Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HP Inc. [HPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.82 and a Gross Margin at +18.12. HP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.03.

Return on Total Capital for HPQ is now 84.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 72.87. Additionally, HPQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 143.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HP Inc. [HPQ] managed to generate an average of $53,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.66.HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

HPQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 17.03%.

HP Inc. [HPQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,321 million, or 82.40% of HPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 125,305,099, which is approximately -16.296% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 116,973,475 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.43 billion in HPQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.11 billion in HPQ stock with ownership of nearly -6.886% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 444 institutional holders increased their position in HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ] by around 51,903,611 shares. Additionally, 429 investors decreased positions by around 87,183,218 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 826,825,820 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 965,912,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPQ stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,704,913 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 2,252,260 shares during the same period.