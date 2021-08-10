Halliburton Company [HAL] is 4.18% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] traded at a low on 08/09/21, posting a -1.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.69. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Halliburton And VoltaGrid Electric Solution Reduces Emissions for Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) and VoltaGrid LLC announced the first successful deployment of an advanced electric fracturing solution. This project is the first pad in a multi-year contract with Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) with more than 140 stages in the Marcellus. It combines Halliburton’s all-electric fracturing spread featuring the Zeus™ 5,000 horsepower (HHP) electric pumping unit with VoltaGrid’s advanced power generation system. This high-performing solution reduced emissions for Chesapeake by 32% and applied over 25 megawatts of lower-carbon power generation by leveraging Chesapeake’s local field gas network.

“By safely reducing our emissions profile without impacting the reliability and performance of our operations, this partnership has exceeded our expectations and further demonstrates our commitment to leading a responsible energy future as we continue on our path towards achieving net-zero direct emissions,” said Patrick Finney, Chesapeake’s Vice President – Completions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7557466 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Halliburton Company stands at 3.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.96%.

The market cap for HAL stock reached $17.08 billion, with 890.00 million shares outstanding and 887.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.91M shares, HAL reached a trading volume of 7557466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Halliburton Company [HAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $23.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Halliburton Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on HAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 20.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has HAL stock performed recently?

Halliburton Company [HAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.33. With this latest performance, HAL shares dropped by -12.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.55 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.20, while it was recorded at 19.75 for the last single week of trading, and 20.26 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.99 and a Gross Margin at +10.70. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.39.

Return on Total Capital for HAL is now 3.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Halliburton Company [HAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 220.71. Additionally, HAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 201.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Halliburton Company [HAL] managed to generate an average of -$73,625 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Halliburton Company [HAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 55.20%.

Insider trade positions for Halliburton Company [HAL]

There are presently around $13,599 million, or 78.60% of HAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 99,604,295, which is approximately -1.606% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,200,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in HAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.19 billion in HAL stock with ownership of nearly -5.81% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halliburton Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 272 institutional holders increased their position in Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL] by around 65,338,161 shares. Additionally, 339 investors decreased positions by around 59,830,347 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 565,501,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 690,670,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAL stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,773,031 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 6,967,964 shares during the same period.